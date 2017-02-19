Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date

Kim Kardashian holds on tight to husband Kanye West as they step out on Saturday night (February 18) in Woodland Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old TV personality stayed warm in fur coat and heels as her rapper husband rocked a black denim jacket and showed off his platinum blonde hair.

The day before, Kim took to Snapchat to show off her “blonde” hair as she wished Paris Hilton a happy birthday, but it looks like it was just a wig!

Also pictured inside: Kanye heading to the gym earlier that morning in Encino, Calif.