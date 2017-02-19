Sun, 19 February 2017 at 3:30 pm
Kris Jenner's Crashed Rolls Royce on Sale at Half Price
- You can own Kris Jenner‘s banged-up Rolls Royce for only $195,000 – TMZ
Photos: Getty Posted to: Kris Jenner, Newsies
