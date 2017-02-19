Top Stories
'Lego Batman' & 'Fifty Shades' Beat 'The Great Wall' at President's Day Weekend Box Office

'Lego Batman' & 'Fifty Shades' Beat 'The Great Wall' at President's Day Weekend Box Office

The Lego Batman Movie took the No. 1 spot at this holiday weekend’s box office with an additional $35 million.

Starring the voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera, and Rosario Dawson, the animated flick crossed the the $100 million mark domestically and is projected to gross $45 million after the Monday numbers come in, according to THR.

Taking second place was Fifty Shades Darker, starring Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson, earning $20.9 million for a domestic total of $92.9 million.

Coming in at No. 3 was Matt Damon‘s new movie The Wall with $18.1 million.

Rounding out the top five were John Wick: Chapter Two and the new Ice Cube flick Fist Fight, which earned $16.5 million and $12.2 million, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dane DeHaan and Mia Goth‘s film Cure for Wellness grossed an estimated $4.2 million.

Final numbers will be released for the four-day President’s Day weekend on Monday.

WHAT DID YOU SEE at the movies this weekend??

