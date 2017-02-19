Top Stories
Sun, 19 February 2017 at 2:50 am

Liam Hemsworth & Brother Luke Check Out Surf After SoCal Storm

Liam Hemsworth & Brother Luke Check Out Surf After SoCal Storm

Liam Hemsworth was all smiles on the beach today!

The 27-year-old actor replaced his usual wetsuit with some warmer clothes while checking out the surf with his brother Luke Hemsworth on Saturday (February 18) in Malibu, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lliam Hemsworth

The two were spotted snapping some pics of the water after the storm that took place in Southern California.

Afterward, they headed to Vintage Grocers to grab lunch with a friend.

Check out the most recent pics of Liam looking hot in his wetsuit here.

And ICYMI, see how Liam and girlfriend Miley Cyrus spent their Valentine’s Day!
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Liam Hemsworth, Luke Hemsworth

