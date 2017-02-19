Liam Hemsworth & Brother Luke Check Out Surf After SoCal Storm

Liam Hemsworth was all smiles on the beach today!

The 27-year-old actor replaced his usual wetsuit with some warmer clothes while checking out the surf with his brother Luke Hemsworth on Saturday (February 18) in Malibu, Calif.

The two were spotted snapping some pics of the water after the storm that took place in Southern California.

Afterward, they headed to Vintage Grocers to grab lunch with a friend.

