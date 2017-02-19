Lindsay Lohan Wants to Play Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid' Reboot
Lindsay Lohan is throwing her name into the ring for a role in the upcoming Little Mermaid reboot film.
The 30-year-old actress posted a side-by-side photo of herself with Ariel on Instagram.
“I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid @disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack,” Lindsay wrote (via E! News).
The caption was deleted, but she also reportedly wrote, “Also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. Take one. @Disneystudios”
While the film is still in the very early stages, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to produce and write music alongside Alan Menken.
TELL JJ: Do you think Lindsay Lohan would make a good Ariel?