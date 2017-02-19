Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Scene Photos Surface

'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 5:45 pm

Lindsay Lohan Wants to Play Ariel in 'The Little Mermaid' Reboot

Lindsay Lohan is throwing her name into the ring for a role in the upcoming Little Mermaid reboot film.

The 30-year-old actress posted a side-by-side photo of herself with Ariel on Instagram.

“I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid @disney approve that #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the theme song for the soundtrack,” Lindsay wrote (via E! News).

The caption was deleted, but she also reportedly wrote, “Also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. Take one. @Disneystudios”

While the film is still in the very early stages, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to produce and write music alongside Alan Menken.

