Madonna Shares Adorable Video Of Newly-Adopted Twins Singing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star'

This new video Madonna just posted will melt your heart.

The entertainer’s newly-adopted twin girls, Esther and Stella, wear matching pajamas and belt out “Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star.”

“A little night Music………,,🌟⭐️🌟⭐️🌟⭐️😂💘🌸🙏🏻,” Madonna captioned the adorable Instagram video, which you can watch below.

She confirmed she adopted them from Malawi earlier this month, saying that she is “overjoyed that they are now part of our family.”

Madonna has four other children: Lourdes Leon, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 16, David Banda, 11, and Mercy James, 11. David and Mercy are also from Malawi.