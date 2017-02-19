Top Stories
Vin Diesel Duets With Selena Gomez on Her New Single 'It Ain't Me' - Listen Now!

Vin Diesel Duets With Selena Gomez on Her New Single 'It Ain't Me' - Listen Now!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Lana Del Rey: 'Love' Stream, Lyrics &amp; Download - Listen Now!

Lana Del Rey: 'Love' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 8:00 am

Mandy Moore Reacts to Milo Ventimiglia With No Facial Hair: 'I Don't Know That Person!'

Mandy Moore Reacts to Milo Ventimiglia With No Facial Hair: 'I Don't Know That Person!'

Mandy Moore is still not used to Milo Ventimiglia‘s lack of facial hair!

The 32-year-old actress was shocked when she first witnessed the new look – her This Is Us co-star shaved it all off for his role in the hit NBC series.

“We have, like, a gigantic cast text chain, and we’re like, ‘Who is that young man?!’” Mandy told People about her on-screen husband. “My first reaction was, like, ‘I don’t know that person! That is not my husband, that is not the person I fell in love with!’ I mean, it’s Milo and he’s gorgeous and he can pull off anything, but I like a man rocking a little facial hair myself – [that’s] my preference.”

“The funny thing is, they got so used to the mustache that now I walk around with no mustache and they don’t recognize me anymore,” Milo told Entertainment Tonight. “So I got a couple days of anonymity, which is nice.”

Check out pics from the This Is Us season one wrap party here!

Also pictured: Mandy stylishly sporting pink lips while leaving The Bowery Hotel on Saturday (February 18) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
mandy moore reacts to milo ventimiglia with no facial hair i dont know that person 01
mandy moore reacts to milo ventimiglia with no facial hair i dont know that person 02
mandy moore reacts to milo ventimiglia with no facial hair i dont know that person 03
mandy moore reacts to milo ventimiglia with no facial hair i dont know that person 04
mandy moore reacts to milo ventimiglia with no facial hair i dont know that person 05
mandy moore reacts to milo ventimiglia with no facial hair i dont know that person 06

Credit: Jesse Grant; Photos: FameFlynet Pictures, Getty
Posted to: Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robin Thicke gets the cops called on him amidst custody battle - TMZ
  • The Lego Batman Movie tops the weekend box office - Gossip Cop
  • Liam Hemsworth looks super hot at the beach - Just Jared Jr
  • Alexa PenaVega is opening up about how her son changed her marriage - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey shows lots of cleavage while attending a basketball game - Lainey Gossip
  • Shia LaBeouf moves anti-Trump project to New Mexico - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here