Mandy Moore Reacts to Milo Ventimiglia With No Facial Hair: 'I Don't Know That Person!'

Mandy Moore is still not used to Milo Ventimiglia‘s lack of facial hair!

The 32-year-old actress was shocked when she first witnessed the new look – her This Is Us co-star shaved it all off for his role in the hit NBC series.

“We have, like, a gigantic cast text chain, and we’re like, ‘Who is that young man?!’” Mandy told People about her on-screen husband. “My first reaction was, like, ‘I don’t know that person! That is not my husband, that is not the person I fell in love with!’ I mean, it’s Milo and he’s gorgeous and he can pull off anything, but I like a man rocking a little facial hair myself – [that’s] my preference.”

“The funny thing is, they got so used to the mustache that now I walk around with no mustache and they don’t recognize me anymore,” Milo told Entertainment Tonight. “So I got a couple days of anonymity, which is nice.”

Check out pics from the This Is Us season one wrap party here!

Also pictured: Mandy stylishly sporting pink lips while leaving The Bowery Hotel on Saturday (February 18) in New York City.