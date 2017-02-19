Top Stories
Sun, 19 February 2017 at 10:04 pm

Margot Robbie Gets into Character Filming 'I, Tonya'

Margot Robbie Gets into Character Filming 'I, Tonya'

Margot Robbie films a scene on the side of a highway on Sunday afternoon (February 19) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 26-year-old actress donned facial prosthetics and a wig as she got into character to play Tonya Harding in the upcoming film I, Tonya.

For the past few weeks, Margot has been busy filming I, Tonya around Atlanta.

Margot stars in the biopic alongside Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney.

The film “follows Harding‘s involvement in the 1994 assault on [Nancy] Kerrigan who was clubbed in the knee right before the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit in an effort to incapacitate her,” according to Deadline.
Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Margot Robbie

