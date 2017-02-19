Mariah Carey Hits the Studio With Twins Monroe & Moroccan

Top Stories
Sun, 19 February 2017 at 10:04 am

Mariah Carey is a busy woman, but she always makes time for her kids.

The legendary singer shared a cute new Instagram photo with twins Monroe and Moroccan, 5, in a music studio.

“Pon de studio with #demkids 😄😍💕,” she captioned the adorable shot, which you can see below.

In case you missed it, Mariah just recently confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka after months of speculation.

Also pictured: Mariah is all smiles while doing some retail therapy on Saturday afternoon (February 18) Beverly Hills, Calif.

