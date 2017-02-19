Nina Agdal Only Had $40 When She First Moved to the U.S.

Top Stories
Sun, 19 February 2017 at 2:13 am

Nina Agdal has come a long way from when she first came to the United States.

The 24-year-old Sports Illustrated model and girlfriend of Leonardo Dicaprio revealed that when she originally traveled from Denmark to Miami, Fla., at age 18, she only had $40 to her name!

“English was my worst subject in school,” she told Maxim magazine. “I was very shy about saying anything and was so scared. I landed with $40 and a little piece of paper with the address for the model apartment.”

Nina now owns her own apartment in New York City, calling the purchase her biggest accomplishment of last year.

“It’s the only place I can be by myself and not feel lonely,” she added.

Pictured: Nina joining forces with Edge Shave Gel to celebrate the launch of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue at the SI VIBES Festival on Saturday (February 18) 2017 in Houston, Texas.
