Sun, 19 February 2017 at 11:59 pm
Paris Hilton & Lea Michele Go Glam for Beauty Awards in Hollywood
Paris Hilton shines as she hits the red carpet at the Beauty Awards on Sunday night (February 19) in Hollywood, Calif.
The 36-year-old socialite was joined on the red carpet by Lea Michele, Andra Day, and Billy Bob Thornton.
As she was getting ready for the event, Paris shared a picture on Instagram getting cozy with new boyfriend Chris Zylka.
