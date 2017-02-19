Paris Hilton & The Leftover's Chris Zylka: New Couple Alert!

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka are a hot new couple!

The duo made their first appearance at her birthday party on Thursday night (February 16), where Chris brought out the birthday cake, and they shared a kiss!

Chris was previously linked to Hanna Beth, who he was engaged to, and Lucy Hale. Paris has previously been linked to Cy Waits and model River Viiperi.

Last week, Paris hit up some fashion shows during New York Fashion Week.

Paris and Chris are pictured here arriving at the airport in Los Angeles with Paris‘ puppy Diamond on Sunday (February 18).

WHAT DO YOU THINK of Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka as a new couple???