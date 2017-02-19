Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About The Female Stars of 'Big Little Lies,' Says She's Often 'The Only Woman on a Set Full of Men'

Reese Witherspoon is so excited to be surrounded by women on set of her new project.

The 40-year-old actress opened up to People magazine about why she decided to produce the female-driven cast of Big Little Lies.

“So often I’m the only woman on a set full of men,” Reese told the mag.

Reese stars in the seven-episode drama alongside Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz.

““It became this really interesting group of women whose work I’d always loved,” Reese said. ““Getting to work with them every day was a pleasure. I learned so much from each of them.”

Big Little Lies airs Sundays at 9pm ET on HBO.