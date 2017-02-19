Rita Ora Enjoys Night Out in WeHo
Rita Ora jumps over a puddle as she makes her way to her ride on Friday night (February 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.
The 26-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress spent the night hanging out with friends, grabbing dinner and having some fun.
Later that night, Rita took to Instagram to share a cute picture of herself wearing yellow-tinted sunglasses during her night out.
FYI: Rita is wearing head to toe Louis Vuitton.