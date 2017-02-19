Top Stories
Vin Diesel Duets With Selena Gomez on Her New Single 'It Ain't Me' - Listen Now!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Lana Del Rey: 'Love' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Big Sean Attacked During CD Signing, Fan Slaps Him (Video)

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 5:30 am

Rita Ora Enjoys Night Out in WeHo

Rita Ora jumps over a puddle as she makes her way to her ride on Friday night (February 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 26-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actress spent the night hanging out with friends, grabbing dinner and having some fun.

Later that night, Rita took to Instagram to share a cute picture of herself wearing yellow-tinted sunglasses during her night out.

Check out Rita‘s post below!

All you need….LV

A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on

FYI: Rita is wearing head to toe Louis Vuitton.
Photos: AKM-GSI
