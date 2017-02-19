Soccer Pro Abby Wambach is Engaged to Christian Blogger Glennon Doyle Melton!

Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle Melton are getting married!

The retired U.S. women’s soccer player and her Christian mom blogger fiancee announced on social medias on Saturday (February 19) that they are getting married, while showing off their engagement rings.

“Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever. Love Wins,” Glennon captioned her Facebook post.

Abby shared the same picture on her Instagram with the caption, “Happy. #iseethemoonnow.”

Abby and Glennon have been together since November 2016.

In September, Abby announced that she and wife Sarah Huffman would be getting a divorce following her April DUI arrest.

Glennon separated from her husband Craig Melton back in August.

Congrats to the happy couple!