Sofia Richie & Dua Lipa Wear Same Top to Topshop Show

Sofia Richie and singer Dua Lipa were twinning at the Topshop fashion show.

The ladies wore the same sheer blue top during 2017 London Fashion Week at Tate Modern on Sunday (February 19) in London, England.

They sat front row with other young stars like Yara Shahidi, Justine Skye, Ella Eyre, Talia Storm, and Eleanor Tomlinson.

Models who walked in the show that day included Stella Maxwell, Sistine Stallone, Lottie Moss, and Lily Donaldson.

The day before, Sofia wished her pal Paris Hilton a happy birthday.

“Some of my best memories are spent with you. I love you and am so lucky to have you in my life. Happy birthday bitch 💕,” she wrote on Instagram.

