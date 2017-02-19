Top Stories
'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

Angelina Jolie's Kids Beam with Pride While Watching Her Speak in Cambodia!

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 12:37 pm

Sofia Richie & Dua Lipa Wear Same Top to Topshop Show

Sofia Richie & Dua Lipa Wear Same Top to Topshop Show

Sofia Richie and singer Dua Lipa were twinning at the Topshop fashion show.

The ladies wore the same sheer blue top during 2017 London Fashion Week at Tate Modern on Sunday (February 19) in London, England.

They sat front row with other young stars like Yara Shahidi, Justine Skye, Ella Eyre, Talia Storm, and Eleanor Tomlinson.

Models who walked in the show that day included Stella Maxwell, Sistine Stallone, Lottie Moss, and Lily Donaldson.

The day before, Sofia wished her pal Paris Hilton a happy birthday.

“Some of my best memories are spent with you. I love you and am so lucky to have you in my life. Happy birthday bitch 💕,” she wrote on Instagram.

35+ pictures inside of Sofia Richie, Stella Maxwell, Sistine Stallone, and more at the Topshop London show…
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 01
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 02
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 03
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 04
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 05
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 06
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 07
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 08
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 09
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 10
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 11
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 12
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 13
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 14
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 15
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 16
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 17
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 18
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 19
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 20
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 21
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 22
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 23
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 24
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 25
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 26
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 27
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 28
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 29
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 30
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 31
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 32
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 33
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 34
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 35
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 36
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 37
sofia richie dua lipa topshop london 38

Photos: Getty, WENN, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Dua Lipa, Eleanor Tomlinson, Ella Eyre, Fashion, Justine Skye, Lily Donaldson, lottie moss, Sistine Stallone, Sofia Richie, Stella Maxwell, talia storm, Yara Shahidi

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Robin Thicke gets the cops called on him amidst custody battle - TMZ
  • The Lego Batman Movie tops the weekend box office - Gossip Cop
  • Liam Hemsworth looks super hot at the beach - Just Jared Jr
  • Alexa PenaVega is opening up about how her son changed her marriage - Wetpaint
  • Mariah Carey shows lots of cleavage while attending a basketball game - Lainey Gossip
  • Shia LaBeouf moves anti-Trump project to New Mexico - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here