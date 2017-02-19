'The Good Fight' Premieres Tonight - See the Full Cast List!

CBS’s highly-antipcated spinoff of The Good Wife – The Good Fight – premieres tonight!

The series picks up one year later after an enormous financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie), while simultaneously wiping out her mentor and godmother Diane Lockhart’s (Christine Baranski) savings.

Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) at one of Chicago’s pre-eminent law firms.

The Good Fight premieres TONIGHT, February 19 @ 8/7c on CBS All Access.

Click inside to see the full cast list…

SERIES REGULARS

Christine Baranski (Diane Lockhart)

Cush Jumbo (Lucca Quinn)

Rose Leslie (Maia Rindell)

Delroy Lindo (Adrian Boseman)

Erica Tazel (Barbara Kolstad)

Sarah Steele (Marissa Gold)

Justin Bartha (Colin Morrello)

GUEST STARS:

Paul Guilfoyle (Henry Rindell)

Bernadette Peters (Lenore Rindell)