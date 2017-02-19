Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Scene Photos Surface

'Britney Ever After' Lifetime Movie Reviews According to Twitter

Madonna's Newly-Adopted Twins Sing 'Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star' (Video)

This Is Why Selena Gomez Didn't Attend Grammys With The Weeknd

Sun, 19 February 2017 at 10:37 pm

Younger's Nico Tortorella Strips Down in the Shower for Sexy 'Rogue' Magazine Shoot

Younger's Nico Tortorella Strips Down in the Shower for Sexy 'Rogue' Magazine Shoot

Nico Tortorella shows off his soaking wet body while staring down into the camera for this photo taken in the shower for his new Rogue Magazine shoot.

The 28-year-old actor, who stars on the TV Land comedy series Younger, wore some very low-riding pants while posing for photos in the shower.

Nico also shot some images of himself shirtless while wearing leather pants and also dressed in a suit jacket with no pants at all. See more from the shoot in our photo gallery!

The photos were shot by Samuel Ramirez with styling by Sara Dinkin and grooming by Melissa Adelaide.

Nico just released the season finale of his podcast “The Love Bomb” last week. You can download all 22 episodes now for free on iTunes!
Photos: Samuel J. Ramirez
