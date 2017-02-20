Top Stories
Mon, 20 February 2017 at 6:36 pm

'American Ninja Warrior All-Stars' 2017: Contestants & Teams Info!

'American Ninja Warrior All-Stars' 2017: Contestants & Teams Info!

One of the big events on television tonight will be NBC’s American Ninja Warrior All-Stars special, which will bring together the best competitors from the show to face-off with each other!

Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, as well as co-host Kristine Leahy, have selected teams of three competitors each to battle it out on the obstacle course.

The first part of the episode will involve the skills competition in which many contestants will compete against each other in obstacles that increase in difficulty until only one athlete is still standing.

The second part of the episode is the team portion in which the three teams will go head to head. Last year, Akbar‘s team was the winner! Let’s see who wins this time.

Click through the slideshow to meet the contestants on each team…

