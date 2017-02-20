Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 2:42 pm

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Angelina Jolie eats some local delicacies during a new interview that she filmed with the BBC during her visit to Cambodia!

The 41-year-old actress and humanitarian teaches the reporter and her kids how to cook and eat such things as crickets, scorpions, and spiders.

Angelina is joined by her three kids Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne in the video.

At the end of the clip, Angie asks Knox for his opinion on the food and he compares it to “Dry chips. Like, flavorless chips.” Watch below!

Make sure to read what else Angie said in the interview, including her first comments on her split from Brad Pitt.
Just Jared on Facebook
angelina jolie eats spiders insects with her kids 01
angelina jolie eats spiders insects with her kids 02
angelina jolie eats spiders insects with her kids 03
angelina jolie eats spiders insects with her kids 04
angelina jolie eats spiders insects with her kids 05
angelina jolie eats spiders insects with her kids 06
angelina jolie eats spiders insects with her kids 07
angelina jolie eats spiders insects with her kids 08

Photos: BBC
Posted to: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, Celebrity Babies, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
  • lyric

    I dearly love Angie but I could never eat those insects and spiders so I guess I would have starved. 😝

  • Indes

    Using their kids to promote her new movie. Disgusting.

  • Nostalgia

    I bet AJ doesn’t eat a lot, she’s too thin.

  • Effy

    She used to have beautiful healthy hair…

  • Gigi La Moore

    Wow. Just amazing.

  • Gigi La Moore

    If you were starving like a lot of people are, your mind would change.

  • Gigi La Moore

    How is that disgusting? No different from when I used to bring my kid to work to help out.

  • whodunit?

    That’s awesome. Love how shs very much different from.the normal Hollywood star. Keep doing you. Ignore the haters.

  • Mike Gallett

    Now I know why they divorced..Brad wouldn’t eat no bugs..he’s all about them steaks…

  • lurker

    But your lame ass is here,so much for being irritated

  • lurker

    Love you but I don’t think I can do bugs

  • loff

    LOL Where is your loyalty, don’t let a bug get in the way

  • Multipass

    Beautiful kids, Vivienne is such a mini-Brad.

  • loff

    Yet you were teh first one to post on her thread , stay pressed.

  • busted

    If things continue to go the way they are; we are all going to be eating bugs. I don’t know if I could; depends on how they are cooked. But I have been trying a lot of new things and trying to open my mind.

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here