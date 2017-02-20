Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Angelina Jolie eats some local delicacies during a new interview that she filmed with the BBC during her visit to Cambodia!

The 41-year-old actress and humanitarian teaches the reporter and her kids how to cook and eat such things as crickets, scorpions, and spiders.

Angelina is joined by her three kids Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne in the video.

At the end of the clip, Angie asks Knox for his opinion on the food and he compares it to “Dry chips. Like, flavorless chips.” Watch below!

