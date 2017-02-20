Anya Taylor-Joy Snaps a Sick Selfie After Attending Mulberry Show

Anya Taylor-Joy looked trendy in head-to-toe burgundy at the Mulberry show!

The 20-year-old Split actress sat front row for the event held during London Fashion Week on Sunday (February 19) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Anya-Taylor Joy

After the show, Anya took to Instagram to let fans know she was sick and headed to bed!

“Thank you @mulberryengland for a wonderfullll afternoon of beautiful clothes and sista bonding :),” she captioned the cute selfie below. “Now, this sick lil squirrel is going to BED 💋✨💋 thanks again!”

ICYMI, check out Anya‘s look at the 2017 Elle Style Awards last week.