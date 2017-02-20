Top Stories
Anya Taylor-Joy Snaps a Sick Selfie After Attending Mulberry Show

Anya Taylor-Joy looked trendy in head-to-toe burgundy at the Mulberry show!

The 20-year-old Split actress sat front row for the event held during London Fashion Week on Sunday (February 19) in London, England.

After the show, Anya took to Instagram to let fans know she was sick and headed to bed!

“Thank you @mulberryengland for a wonderfullll afternoon of beautiful clothes and sista bonding :),” she captioned the cute selfie below. “Now, this sick lil squirrel is going to BED 💋✨💋 thanks again!”

Credit: David M. Benett; Photos: Getty
