'Bates Motel' EP Talks About Season 5 Leading to Marion Crane

The fifth and final season of Bates Motel premieres tonight and the highly anticipated appearance by Rihanna as Marion Crane will be featured this year!

The show’s executive producer Kerry Ehrin says that there will be references to Psycho “through the lens of Bates Motel” this season.

“Bread crumbs are starting to be laid out in the first episode that will eventually lead to Marion Crane … People who know Psycho will enjoy it but (the season) stands on its own as a really good story,” Ehrin told USA Today.

Freddie Highmore and Vera Farmiga, whose character was killed off the show at the end of the fourth season, both will return for the new episodes.

Click inside to read what the producer said about Rihanna’s transformation…

Rihanna transformed into Marion Crane for her multi-episode arc and Ehrin talked about the physical transformation.

“She’s a very collaborative person and a very gracious person. The collaboration hugely included Monique Prudhomme, who’s our costume designer and who’s brilliant and always approaches character and costume from psychology,” she told WWD. “The goal was to make her feel like a regular woman who is working a regular job that wasn’t really getting ahead the way she wanted to and was in a relationship that was frustrating to her. She’s trying to figure these things out and solve these issues in her life. We wanted her look to reflect that. The thing about Rihanna is she’s stunningly charismatic on film. You can’t take your eyes off of her. But within that, we wanted to make her blend into the show and feel like a real part of it.”