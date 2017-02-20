Brittany Snow Steps Out For Some Shopping With Guy Pal

Brittany Snow covers up her strawberry blonde locks with a baseball cap while at The Grove on Saturday (February 18) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old actress was joined by a guy pal for a little shopping.

Earlier in the week, Brittany filmed more scenes for the upcoming Pitch Perfect 3 alongside co-stars Hailee Steinfeld, Chrissie Fit, Anna Camp, and Kelley Jakle.

Brittany recently shared a throwback photo of her and Paul Wesley on the tv show Guiding Light, and a current photo of the two.

“16 yrs later BFF. A little warmer (real cool sleeveless beige t-shirt) & a little less afraid… 💛uuuuu,” she captioned that photo. Check it out below!

“Beige tank top so jersey,” Paul commented on the pic.