Colton Haynes Dating Celebrity Florist Jeff Leatham!

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 1:18 pm

Charlie Hunnam's 'King Arthur' Gets a New Official Trailer!

A brand new trailer for Charlie Hunnam‘s upcoming movie King Arthur: Legend of the Sword has been released and you can watch it here!

The movie is directed by Guy Ritchie and is a new take on the classic story. Also starring in the film are Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law, and Eric Bana.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is an iconoclastic take on the classic Excalibur myth, tracing Arthur’s journey from the streets to the throne. When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Law), Arthur’s uncle, seizes the crown. Robbed of his birthright and with no idea who he truly is, Arthur comes up the hard way in the back alleys of the city. But once he pulls the sword from the stone, his life is turned upside down and he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy…whether he likes it or not.

Catch the movie in theaters on May 12!


King Arthur: Legend of the Sword – Official Trailer
