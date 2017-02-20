Charlotte McKinney Shows Off Her Super, Sexy Bikini Body!

Charlotte McKinney is showing off her sexy body on the beach!

The 23-year-old model showed off her curves in a tiny, pink bikini as she enjoyed some fun in the sun on Sunday (February 19) in Miami, Florida.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlotte McKinney

Later that afternoon, Charlotte took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her friends having some fun at lunch.

“When ppl comment on how much food we take down,” Charlotte captioned the below video.

When ppl comment on how much food we take down 😬😬🍣🍟🌭 A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Feb 19, 2017 at 2:41pm PST

10+ pictures inside of Charlotte McKinney on the beach…