Charlotte McKinney Shows Off Her Super, Sexy Bikini Body!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 1:20 am

Charlotte McKinney is showing off her sexy body on the beach!

The 23-year-old model showed off her curves in a tiny, pink bikini as she enjoyed some fun in the sun on Sunday (February 19) in Miami, Florida.

Later that afternoon, Charlotte took to Instagram to share a video of herself and her friends having some fun at lunch.

“When ppl comment on how much food we take down,” Charlotte captioned the below video.

When ppl comment on how much food we take down 😬😬🍣🍟🌭

A post shared by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on

Getty
