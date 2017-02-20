Top Stories
Mon, 20 February 2017 at 7:00 pm

Chloe Sevigny Takes 'T Magazine' to Her Childhood Home

Chloe Sevigny Takes 'T Magazine' to Her Childhood Home

Chloe Sevigny is featured in a new feature for T Magazine in which she takes a writer to her childhood home in Darien, Connecticut.

The affluent town is located about an hour’s train ride away from New York City and she lived in the town until the third grade. Here is what she shared with the mag:

On spending time outdoors as a kid: “My mom would open the door in the morning, and we wouldn’t come back until the night. It was all about being outside.”

On the type of kid she was in high school: “I was with the cool, bad kids, hanging outside the auditorium, and participating in zero extracurricular activities.”

For more from Chloe, visit NYTimes.com!
Photos: Brigitte Lacombe, Sean Donnola
