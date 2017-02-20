Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 2:24 pm

Claire Foy & Matt Smith Are Hard at Work on 'The Crown' Season 2!

Claire Foy and Matt Smith are spotted on set filming scenes for the upcoming second season of The Crown on Monday (February 20) in London, England.

Season two of the hit Netflix series will debut later this year and the cast will reportedly change for the third season.

Peter Morgan, the show’s creator, recently spoke out about how the early 1960s is the latest era that Claire would probably be able to play Queen Elizabeth unless they were to do “silly things” with her makeup.

25+ pictures inside of Claire Foy and Matt Smith on set…

