Claire Foy & Matt Smith Are Hard at Work on 'The Crown' Season 2!

Claire Foy and Matt Smith are spotted on set filming scenes for the upcoming second season of The Crown on Monday (February 20) in London, England.

Season two of the hit Netflix series will debut later this year and the cast will reportedly change for the third season.

Peter Morgan, the show’s creator, recently spoke out about how the early 1960s is the latest era that Claire would probably be able to play Queen Elizabeth unless they were to do “silly things” with her makeup.

