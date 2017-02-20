Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 6:00 pm

Conor McGregor Explains Why He's Not a Celebrity

Conor McGregor Explains Why He's Not a Celebrity

Conor McGregor shows off his unique sense of style on the cover of GQ Style‘s Spring 2017 issue, on newsstands nationwide on February 28.

Here is what the 28-year-old UFC fighter had to share with the mag:

On rumors he was joining Game of Thrones: “I haven’t even spoke to nobody about Game of Thrones! So I don’t know what the f–k is going on.”

On fame: “People think I’m a celebrity. I’m not a celebrity. I break people’s faces for money and bounce.”

On fighting Floyd Mayweather: “I’m pursuing that and no one can stop me from pursuing that… [A]ge waits for no man. He’s 40 years of age. He’s a little…he’s got a little head on him. Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit a man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulder and up into the bleachers.”

For more from Conor, visit GQ.com!
conor mcgregor gq style magazine 01
conor mcgregor gq style magazine 02

Photos: Thomas Whiteside
