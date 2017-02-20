Conor McGregor Explains Why He's Not a Celebrity

Conor McGregor shows off his unique sense of style on the cover of GQ Style‘s Spring 2017 issue, on newsstands nationwide on February 28.

Here is what the 28-year-old UFC fighter had to share with the mag:

On rumors he was joining Game of Thrones: “I haven’t even spoke to nobody about Game of Thrones! So I don’t know what the f–k is going on.”

On fame: “People think I’m a celebrity. I’m not a celebrity. I break people’s faces for money and bounce.”

On fighting Floyd Mayweather: “I’m pursuing that and no one can stop me from pursuing that… [A]ge waits for no man. He’s 40 years of age. He’s a little…he’s got a little head on him. Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit a man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulder and up into the bleachers.”

For more from Conor, visit GQ.com!