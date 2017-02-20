Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders &amp; Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 5:16 pm

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

The first look at Emma Watson singing her character’s first song, “Belle,” from the upcoming movie Beauty and the Beast has been released!

The clip opens with the townspeople singing the famous, “Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour, bonjour, bonjour!”

Emma then goes into Belle’s line, “There goes the baker with his tray like always, the same old bread and rolls to sell. Ev’ry morning just the same, since the morning that we came, to this poor provincial town.”

Belle then shares a moment with the baker and you might notice that some of the dialogue between the two characters has been changed from the animated film. In the original film she says the book she just finished is about “a beanstalk and an ogre,” but in the live-action remake she says, “it’s about two lovers in fair Verona,” in reference to Romeo and Juliet.

Make sure to watch the clip of Emma singing “Belle (Reprise)” as well!


“Belle” Clip – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast
Just Jared on Facebook
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 01
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 02
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 03
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 04
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 05
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 06
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 07
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 08
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 09
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 10
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 11
emma watson sings belle beauty and the beast first look clip 12

Photos: Disney
Posted to: Beauty and the Beast, Emma Watson, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here