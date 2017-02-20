Emma Watson Sings 'Belle' with the Townspeople in 'Beauty & The Beast' First Look Clip!

The first look at Emma Watson singing her character’s first song, “Belle,” from the upcoming movie Beauty and the Beast has been released!

The clip opens with the townspeople singing the famous, “Bonjour! Bonjour! Bonjour, bonjour, bonjour!”

Emma then goes into Belle’s line, “There goes the baker with his tray like always, the same old bread and rolls to sell. Ev’ry morning just the same, since the morning that we came, to this poor provincial town.”

Belle then shares a moment with the baker and you might notice that some of the dialogue between the two characters has been changed from the animated film. In the original film she says the book she just finished is about “a beanstalk and an ogre,” but in the live-action remake she says, “it’s about two lovers in fair Verona,” in reference to Romeo and Juliet.

Make sure to watch the clip of Emma singing “Belle (Reprise)” as well!



“Belle” Clip – Disney’s Beauty and the Beast