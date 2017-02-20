Top Stories
Mon, 20 February 2017 at 11:02 pm

Emma Watson Tells 'Elle UK' How Critics Have Toughened Her Up

Emma Watson Tells 'Elle UK' How Critics Have Toughened Her Up

Emma Watson is opening up about how she has dealt with critics for the March 2017 issue of Elle UK, on sale now.

Here is what the 26-year-old Beauty and the Beast actress had to share with the mag:

On taking a year off from acting to concentrate on activism: “It wasn’t about me necessarily proving anything…I was just thinking that I have this year to myself, so let’s see what we can do to ‘move the needle’ and make a difference.”

On dealing with her critics: “It really toughened me up…There is a level of criticism that comes with being an actress and a public figure, which I expect, but once you take a stance on something like feminism, that’s a completely different ball game.”

Click inside to read more from the interview…

On whether she would consider writing her own book: “I need to see and do a bit more first… I’m no expert, and when people push me into a corner of ‘here’s Emma Watson to lecture you on feminism,’ it’s uncomfortable because I am aware I have a long way to go. I am not sure I deserve all the respect I get yet, but I’m working on it.”

On her role as Belle in Beauty and the Beast: “For me, Beauty was the perfect, most joyful thing to do… There was something connected about Hermione and Belle, and it was good to be reminded that I am an actress; this is what I do. The film is pure escapism.”

For more from Emma, visit ElleUK.com!
Photos: ELLE UK/ Kerry Hallihan
