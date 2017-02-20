Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

Frances Bean Cobain has penned a handwritten note in honor of what would have been her late father, Kurt Cobain‘s, 50th birthday.

The 24-year-old visual artist – and only child of the Nirvana frontman and Courtney Love – took to Instagram to share her message on Monday (February 20).

“Today would have been your 50th birthday,” she wrote. “You are loved and you are missed. Thank you for giving me the gift of life. Forever your daughter, Frances Bean Cobain.”

Frances was just one year old when Kurt committed suicide back in 1994.

See the letter below.