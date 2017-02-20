Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Mindlessly Rubs Her Baby Bump During Scenes!

Camilla Luddington is currently pregnant with her first child and she’s opening up to Fit Pregnancy about filming her series Grey’s Anatomy while expecting!

Here’s what the 33-year-old actress had to share with the mag for its March 2017 issue:

On rubbing a bump in scrubs: “My character on the show, as of right now, is not pregnant, so I have to make sure I don’t rub my belly on camera. When I start rubbing, which I do mindlessly, the director points to her belly, and I know to stop. On Scandal, Kerry Washington is able to block her own belly with elaborate outfits and gorgeous bags. For me, there’s only so much you can do in scrubs, aside from carry an iPad. At some point, they’re going to need computer-generated imagery to fake things, and if they do, I’ve already asked them to give me amazing six-pack abs!”

On blasting Beyoncé: “I know the baby can hear at this point, so we have jam sessions during my commute. I think she really loves Beyoncé—and I love her even more for that. Whenever Beyoncé plays, I feel her kick. I just can’t tell if it’s a ‘Yes! I love Beyoncé!’ kick or a ‘Please, God, stop singing along’ kick.”

On remembering mom: “My mother passed away when I was 19. She always made me feel confident, and I’ve carried that feeling with me my entire life. It’s helped me in this industry, where people are sizing up your looks. Because of my mom, I don’t need to be validated by anybody else, and I want my daughter to have that too.”

