Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders &amp; Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 4:00 pm

Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Mindlessly Rubs Her Baby Bump During Scenes!

Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Mindlessly Rubs Her Baby Bump During Scenes!

Camilla Luddington is currently pregnant with her first child and she’s opening up to Fit Pregnancy about filming her series Grey’s Anatomy while expecting!

Here’s what the 33-year-old actress had to share with the mag for its March 2017 issue:

On rubbing a bump in scrubs: “My character on the show, as of right now, is not pregnant, so I have to make sure I don’t rub my belly on camera. When I start rubbing, which I do mindlessly, the director points to her belly, and I know to stop. On Scandal, Kerry Washington is able to block her own belly with elaborate outfits and gorgeous bags. For me, there’s only so much you can do in scrubs, aside from carry an iPad. At some point, they’re going to need computer-generated imagery to fake things, and if they do, I’ve already asked them to give me amazing six-pack abs!”

On blasting Beyoncé: “I know the baby can hear at this point, so we have jam sessions during my commute. I think she really loves Beyoncé—and I love her even more for that. Whenever Beyoncé plays, I feel her kick. I just can’t tell if it’s a ‘Yes! I love Beyoncé!’ kick or a ‘Please, God, stop singing along’ kick.”

On remembering mom: “My mother passed away when I was 19. She always made me feel confident, and I’ve carried that feeling with me my entire life. It’s helped me in this industry, where people are sizing up your looks. Because of my mom, I don’t need to be validated by anybody else, and I want my daughter to have that too.”

For more from Camilla, visit FitPregnancy.com/Camilla!
Just Jared on Facebook
camilla luddington fit pregnancy 01
camilla luddington fit pregnancy 02
camilla luddington fit pregnancy 03
camilla luddington fit pregnancy 04
camilla luddington fit pregnancy 05

Photos: Erin Bried
Posted to: Camilla Luddington, Magazine, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here