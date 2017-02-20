Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders &amp; Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 8:24 pm

Jennifer Lopez Plays 'Who'd You Rather' with Ellen - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez Plays 'Who'd You Rather' with Ellen - Watch Now!

Jennifer Lopez is making an appearance on the new episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Tuesday (February 21), and she plays a game of “Who’d You Rather” with the host!

The 47-year-old entertainer was asked about the rumors that she is dating Drake and she also opened up about dating young guys in the past.

“I don’t date younger men,” Jennifer said. “It’s not like you have to be younger. It’s not about that. I just meet people and then if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them. And if I don’t, I don’t. It’s about the person. It’s about who they are. It has nothing to do with age.”

Watch Jen play the game and give the interview below!


Jennifer Lopez Plays Who’d You Rather?

Click inside to watch the video of Jennifer’s interview…


Jennifer Lopez on Drake and Dating Younger Men
Photos: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
