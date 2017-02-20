Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 3:00 pm

Joan Smalls Says Beyonce Told Her to 'Be Yourself' in 'Yonce' Music Video

Joan Smalls starred in the music video for Beyonce‘s song “Yonce” a few years ago and she’s opening up about the experience in ES Magazine‘s new issue, on newsstands now.

Here is what the 28-year-old model had to share with the mag:

On starring in Beyoncé’s music video “Yoncé”: “She just told me, ‘Do you. I want you to be yourself.’ She’s not restricting of anybody. And that was empowering, to hear another woman say that to you. And I think that’s beautiful that you celebrate other women.”

On her motivations for modeling: “I was always driven in knowing that it’s a career. I’m not doing it because it’s ‘fun’ and want to go to the parties. I always viewed it as an experience and an opportunity to one, make money and, two, use what God gave me and enjoy what I have around me and make the most out of it.”

On the tenacious beginnings of her modeling career: “When I arrived, the first thing he told me was that I needed to straighten my teeth. I said: ‘But I’ve seen other models with crooked teeth, why do I have to?’ He said: ‘Well, Joan, because you’re black, and that is already going to be a difficulty in this industry.’ You know, he was just being so straightforward… I respected that he was being honest with me — that’s my type of personality.”

For more from the issue, visit Standard.co.uk and read the full interview in the magazine.
Photos: ES Magazine
