Jonathan Cheban Body Shames a Woman on Instagram After She Criticized Him for Wearing Fur
Jonathan Cheban, best known for making appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and being close friends with Kim Kardashian, is under fire after he wrote some awful comments on a vegan food blogger’s Instagram page.
The blogger called Cheban the name “furhag” after he posted a photo of himself wearing fur.
Jonathan then went through the blogger’s @SophisticatedVegan page on Instagram and left some terrible comments. “Worst looking vegan alive. If thats vegan give me beef!!!” he wrote on one photo and added, “Huge chin. Wrinles [sp]. And fat.”
On another photo he added, “Of course you wear glasses lol. Everything a meas [sp]. Get some lips.”
Read the blogger’s response in the Instagram embed below.
So, @jonathancheban's response to me calling him a #furhag is, I'm a loser for wearing glasses and I need lip injections. Wow! This is @kimkardashian's best friend. Great message to women out there. You're not pretty unless you wear contacts and have lip injections. He is turning into Jocelyn Wildenstein!! I'm never getting plastic surgery! We are beautiful just the way we are! Oh, and it's spelled *mess.* #jonathancheban #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #khloekardashian #furhag #peta #vegan #veganlifestyle #veganpdx #veganfortheanimals #bodyshaming #bullying #plasticsurgery #foodgod @enews @etonlinealert @ms_magazine @bitchmedia #amberrose #blacchyna @theshaderoom #theshaderoom #stephshep @steph_shep
Click inside to see the other comments and more of the blogger’s response…
Now, @JonathanCheban thinks I need a chin implant and I'm fat with wrinkles. This is why teen girls commit suicide. This is the "Kardashian brand." All natural is ugly and fake plastic is beautiful. I'm not going to let him continue to body shame women anymore. #jonathancheban #kimkardashian #krisjenner #vegan #vegangirl #veganlifestyle #bodyshaming #khloekardashian #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #scottdisick #furhag @theperezhilton @perezhilton #amberrose #blacchyna #stephshep @steph_shep
@jonathancheban trolled my IG to tell me, I'm ugly for wearing glasses, I need lip injections, I need a chin implant, I'm the worst looking vegan alive and I'm fat. If I'm all those things, maybe he should be the one wearing glasses? I can't believe @kimkardashian is BFF's with this guy? What if North grows up and doesn't want to get any plastic surgery like me? Would he says the same things to her? The Kardashian brand should not be about putting down women based on their looks and he is part of their brand. He is on their reality show and apart of Kim's Hollywood game. People need to call this guy out on body shaming. We are all beautiful just the way we are. ❤️ #bodyshaming #jonathancheban #simonhuck #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #khloekardashian #northwest #kourtneykardashian #scottdisick #krisjenner #coreygamble #kuwtk #vegan #vegangirl #compassion #ethical #blacchyna #robkardashian #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #perezhilton @theperezhilton @theshaderoom #theshaderoom #stephshep @steph_shep
A girl on Twitter was shocked by the comments #jonathancheban made about my looks and weight and this was his reply to her. How do I stalk his life when he literally trolled my page and wrote how ugly I am over not having plastic surgery? And why would I be "excited" over a guy body shaming a woman?? He's insane! Of course he deleted it 5 minutes later because he looks like a total douche. Thank you, screenshots! #kyliejenner #kimkardashian #kourtneykardashian #kendalljenner #simonhuck #celebsgodating #perezhilton #vegan #vegancommunity #vegangirl #bodyshaming #coreygamble #blacchyna #compassion #ethical #furhag @theshaderoom #theshaderoom #stephshep @steph_shep
@JonathanCheban finally went private. I wonder why? 😂Thanks to everyone who stood up for me! He gets called a #furhag over 100 times a day by other people. He singled me out for some crazy reason and body shamed me. No man should ever make a woman feel like they need plastic surgery to be pretty. We are all beautiful just the way we are! ❤️ #jonathancheban #simonhuck #celebsgodating #vegangirl #kimkardashian #kyliejenner #khloekardashian #krisjenner #kourtneykardashian #kendalljenner #notourstowear #compassion #ethical #furhag #furismurder #veganfortheanimals #theshaderoom @Theshaderoom #stephshep