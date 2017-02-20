Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders &amp; Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Jonathan Cheban Body Shames a Woman on Instagram After She Criticized Him for Wearing Fur

Jonathan Cheban Body Shames a Woman on Instagram After She Criticized Him for Wearing Fur

Jonathan Cheban, best known for making appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and being close friends with Kim Kardashian, is under fire after he wrote some awful comments on a vegan food blogger’s Instagram page.

The blogger called Cheban the name “furhag” after he posted a photo of himself wearing fur.

Jonathan then went through the blogger’s @SophisticatedVegan page on Instagram and left some terrible comments. “Worst looking vegan alive. If thats vegan give me beef!!!” he wrote on one photo and added, “Huge chin. Wrinles [sp]. And fat.”

On another photo he added, “Of course you wear glasses lol. Everything a meas [sp]. Get some lips.”

Read the blogger’s response in the Instagram embed below.

So, @jonathancheban's response to me calling him a #furhag is, I'm a loser for wearing glasses and I need lip injections. Wow! This is @kimkardashian's best friend. Great message to women out there. You're not pretty unless you wear contacts and have lip injections. He is turning into Jocelyn Wildenstein!! I'm never getting plastic surgery! We are beautiful just the way we are! Oh, and it's spelled *mess.* #jonathancheban #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #khloekardashian #furhag #peta #vegan #veganlifestyle #veganpdx #veganfortheanimals #bodyshaming #bullying #plasticsurgery #foodgod @enews @etonlinealert @ms_magazine @bitchmedia #amberrose #blacchyna @theshaderoom #theshaderoom #stephshep @steph_shep

A post shared by Sophisticated Vegan Official (@sophisticatedvegan) on

Click inside to see the other comments and more of the blogger’s response…

@jonathancheban trolled my IG to tell me, I'm ugly for wearing glasses, I need lip injections, I need a chin implant, I'm the worst looking vegan alive and I'm fat. If I'm all those things, maybe he should be the one wearing glasses? I can't believe @kimkardashian is BFF's with this guy? What if North grows up and doesn't want to get any plastic surgery like me? Would he says the same things to her? The Kardashian brand should not be about putting down women based on their looks and he is part of their brand. He is on their reality show and apart of Kim's Hollywood game. People need to call this guy out on body shaming. We are all beautiful just the way we are. ❤️ #bodyshaming #jonathancheban #simonhuck #kimkardashian #kimkardashianwest #khloekardashian #northwest #kourtneykardashian #scottdisick #krisjenner #coreygamble #kuwtk #vegan #vegangirl #compassion #ethical #blacchyna #robkardashian #kyliejenner #kendalljenner #perezhilton @theperezhilton @theshaderoom #theshaderoom #stephshep @steph_shep

A post shared by Sophisticated Vegan Official (@sophisticatedvegan) on

  • Blair Waldorf

    Jonathan, you’re hideous on the inside AND outside. This is just another example of that.

  • cutitout

    Don’t start none, won’t be none. Once you attack someone, don’t get made how and if they clap back.

  • NL

    its always strange that bullies don’t like being bullied.

  • Faith + 1

    I’ve no idea who he is but he sounds like an asshole.

  • Joher

    He looks like a woman to me

