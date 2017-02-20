Jonathan Cheban Body Shames a Woman on Instagram After She Criticized Him for Wearing Fur

Jonathan Cheban, best known for making appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and being close friends with Kim Kardashian, is under fire after he wrote some awful comments on a vegan food blogger’s Instagram page.

The blogger called Cheban the name “furhag” after he posted a photo of himself wearing fur.

Jonathan then went through the blogger’s @SophisticatedVegan page on Instagram and left some terrible comments. “Worst looking vegan alive. If thats vegan give me beef!!!” he wrote on one photo and added, “Huge chin. Wrinles [sp]. And fat.”

On another photo he added, “Of course you wear glasses lol. Everything a meas [sp]. Get some lips.”

