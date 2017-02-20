Josh Gad Continues to Trick Daisy Ridley Into Spilling 'Star Wars' Secrets, Enlists Chris Pratt & More! (Video)

Josh Gad is totally relentless with his attempts to get Daisy Ridley to spill on The Last Jedi.

The 35-year-old actor – and huge Star Wars fan – has been trying for weeks to get Daisy, 24, to give away some spoilers from her upcoming film.

Today, Josh brought Daisy into a room with some of their other Murder On The Orient Express co-stars, as well as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow, and more!

“This has been a battle of attrition,” Josh captioned the Instagram video he shared (below). “#Daisyridley has been a force to be reckoned with. In many ways she is the Vader to my Luke or the Taylor to my Katy. But like any good opponent, I have tried to outmaneuver her at every turn. This will be her final judgement. May the force be with her, because kids, she is going to need it. All I ask is that you don’t ruin the surprise for others. #TheLastJedi #starwars #broughtsomefriendsalongfortheride.”

Watch below to see who else questioned Daisy and find out if she cracked!

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15, and Murder on the Orient Express arrives on November 22.

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Feb 20, 2017 at 4:59am PST

Click inside to see what else Josh had to say…

“I have given blood, sweat, and tears to get the to truth for all of you,” Josh added on Facebook. “I have thus far been unsuccessful. This will be Daisy‘s final judgement. #starwars is all of us Daisy. It’s time to treat us a friends, not enemies. Each of us are a or multiple #lastjedi in our own special way. It’s time to face your fears Daisy and come clean. And now, I only ask that when you watch this, you don’t give away the surprise. With that, enjoy my final battle for answers with Daisy Ridley.”