Katharine McPhee & Co-Star Jadyn Wong Hang Out On Set

Katharine McPhee and her Scorpion co-stars do their own stunts?!

The 32-year-old actress posted a video on her Instagram account of her and her co-star Jadyn Wong hanging from a rope while filming scenes for an upcoming episode of their show.

“Hey girl hey, just a little stunt action. Hey guys, Should we go down? Woo!” Katharine says in the video, as Jadyn looks terrified. Watch below!

Katharine is also pictured leaving Craig’s restaurant after dinner on Saturday night (February 18) in Los Angeles.

HANGING a good time with @jadynjwong! #happyhumpday #setlife #stunts #scorpion A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:20am PST

"What are you guys doing?" Kat is singing and flying and doing something inappropriate or as some call it "showing affection'. I am making snowflakes. @katharinemcphee #thingstodoHighinthesky A post shared by Jadyn (@jadynjwong) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

Click inside to see a couple of photos Katharine posted of the girls getting put in their harnesses for the stunt…/em>

She loves me!! ❤ @jadynjwong #scorpion A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PST