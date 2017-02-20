Katharine McPhee & Co-Star Jadyn Wong Hang Out On Set
Katharine McPhee and her Scorpion co-stars do their own stunts?!
The 32-year-old actress posted a video on her Instagram account of her and her co-star Jadyn Wong hanging from a rope while filming scenes for an upcoming episode of their show.
“Hey girl hey, just a little stunt action. Hey guys, Should we go down? Woo!” Katharine says in the video, as Jadyn looks terrified. Watch below!
Katharine is also pictured leaving Craig’s restaurant after dinner on Saturday night (February 18) in Los Angeles.
Click inside to see a couple of photos Katharine posted of the girls getting put in their harnesses for the stunt…/em>