Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 7:36 pm

Katy Perry Stylishly Sits Front Row at London Fashion Week

Katy Perry Stylishly Sits Front Row at London Fashion Week

Katy Perry made a surprise appearance at London Fashion Week today!

The 32-year-old entertainer sat front row at the Christopher Kane show on Monday (February 20) in London, England.

Katy looked super glam in a metallic Christopher Kane ensemble, putting a sparkly spin on the high-fashion look.

Last week, Katy also sat front row to check out Marc Jacobs’s Fall 2017 collection.

ICYMI, check out Katy‘s performance of her new song “Chained to the Rhythm” at the 2017 Grammys, and don’t miss her brand-new music video dropping tomorrow!

Watch a preview below.

💣#CHAINEDTOTHERHYTHM 💣 VIDEO TOMORROW 2.21.17

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

