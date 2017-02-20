Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, & Bella Hadid Step Out for Fashionable Night in London!

Top Stories
Mon, 20 February 2017 at 11:46 pm

Kendall Jenner wears a white hooded outfit while arriving for Burberry‘s fashion show after party on Monday (February 20) at Annabel’s in London, England.

The 21-year-old model was joined at the event by her friends Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and more. Make sure to look closely to see Kendall‘s gold tooth!

Gigi Hadid was also spotted stepping out that night for dinner at Nobu.

Earlier in the day, Kendall wore a gold outfit while Bella went casual for dinner with friend Stella Maxwell.

FYI: Kendall is wearing a gold A.L.C. coat and Tom Ford boots. Bella is wearing a black Misha Collection dress.

Credit: FameFlynet Pictures; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, AKM-GSI
Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Stella Maxwell, Winniw Harlow

