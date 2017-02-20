Kris Jenner Was 'Bawling' Watching Kim Kardashian Talk About Robbery on 'KUWTK' (Video)

Kris Jenner is speaking out about how she felt watching her daughter Kim Kardashian discuss her horrifying experience of being robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room last fall.

The 61-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (February 20).

“It was devastating,” Kris told Ellen while discussing the upcoming season of her hit reality show, which will feature an episode where Kim gives her sisters a play-by-play account of the frightening event.

“Now we just started seeing some of the stuff that had come out of those days and it’s … Nobody can even get through the first five minutes without being hysterical,” Kris shared. “I get choked up just thinking about it and talking about it. I was watching it and I was bawling when I saw it. I just saw some of it, and I couldn’t even watch the whole thing. I mean, it was so upsetting. It was such an upsetting time when something so awful happened to somebody that you love so much.”

Kris added that talking about the experience with her family was “therapeutic” for Kim, who wanted to raise awareness about the situation.

“It’s changed the way we live our lives and just the way that we take care of our kids and my grandchildren,” Kris explained, revealing that Kanye West will play a big role in the new season.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! on March 5. Watch the interview below!



Kris Jenner on Kim’s Paris Incident

Click inside to watch another video from the interview…



Kris Jenner on Kylie, Her Love Life, & Empty Nesting