Lindsay Lohan Really, Really Wants to Make 'Mean Girls 2' Happen (Video)

Lindsay Lohan is SO on board for a Mean Girls sequel!

The 30-year-old actress appeared on The View on Monday morning (February 20) and opened up about everything from a sequel, to her new show Nerd, to her spirituality.

“I went to SNL the other day and I was, like, harassing Lorne Michaels, I’m like we have to do,” Lindsay shared. “I’ll write the treatment – if Tina Fey‘s too busy. They’re smart with timing. It will come when the time is right. It’s a great movie. It’s a cult film.”

Regarding her spirituality, Lindsay added, “I love spirituality and that really drives me. Meditation – transcendental meditation – that really clears my mind. Just being able to switch off. And I made a mind map when I turned 30. It was what I wanted in the next ten years spirituality, what feeds me, what keeps me humble here, who do I want to help, how can I stay continuously doing those things?”

Watch the interview below to see what else Lindsay had to say about her upcoming movie and TV projects!



Lindsay Lohan Talks Activism In Turkey, Addiction & Mean Girls Sequel | The View