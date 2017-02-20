Little Big Town Says Taylor Swift Will 'Forever Be a Nashville Girl'

Little Big Town is opening up about why they believe Taylor Swift will always be a Nashville songwriter at heart.

The 27-year-old “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer wrote the hit song “Better Man” for the country group.

While Taylor has now broken records in the pop genre, Little Big Town insists she hasn’t completely parted with her country roots.

“She’s a Nashville songwriter,” Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild told USA Today. “When you write a song like “Better Man” top to bottom on your own with your acoustic guitar, that’s Nashville. She’s a storyteller. She loves country music. Her last record was more poppy but who knows? Taylor can do anything she wants to. And she will forever be a Nashville girl.”

