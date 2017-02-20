Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 8:54 pm

Little Big Town Says Taylor Swift Will 'Forever Be a Nashville Girl'

Little Big Town is opening up about why they believe Taylor Swift will always be a Nashville songwriter at heart.

The 27-year-old “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer wrote the hit song “Better Man” for the country group.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

While Taylor has now broken records in the pop genre, Little Big Town insists she hasn’t completely parted with her country roots.

“She’s a Nashville songwriter,” Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild told USA Today. “When you write a song like “Better Man” top to bottom on your own with your acoustic guitar, that’s Nashville. She’s a storyteller. She loves country music. Her last record was more poppy but who knows? Taylor can do anything she wants to. And she will forever be a Nashville girl.”

Watch Taylor perform “Better Man” for the first time live here!
Credit: Kevin Winter, Apega; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Little Big Town, Phillip Sweet, Taylor Swift

