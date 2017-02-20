Milo Yiannopoulos Book Will No Longer Be Published by Simon & Schuster

Simon & Schuster has announced that the company has canceled plans to publish controversial conservative Milo Yiannopoulos‘ book “Dangerous.”

The news comes after Milo‘s appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference was canceled following a video that emerged in which he appeared to condone pedophilia. He later denied that he holds this stance and said the video was edited.

“After careful consideration, Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint have cancelled publication of ‘Dangerous’ by Milo Yiannopoulos,” the book publisher said in a statement.

