Justin Trudeau Can Do Christian Grey's Pommel Horse Move!

Angelina Jolie Eats Spiders & Insects with Her Kids! (Video)

Frances Bean Cobain Pays Tribute to Late Dad Kurt Cobain on 50th Birthday

See How Khloe Kardashian is Wearing Her Love for Boyfriend Tristan Thompson!

Mon, 20 February 2017 at 7:22 pm

Milo Yiannopoulos Book Will No Longer Be Published by Simon & Schuster

Simon & Schuster has announced that the company has canceled plans to publish controversial conservative Milo Yiannopoulos‘ book “Dangerous.”

The news comes after Milo‘s appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference was canceled following a video that emerged in which he appeared to condone pedophilia. He later denied that he holds this stance and said the video was edited.

“After careful consideration, Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint have cancelled publication of ‘Dangerous’ by Milo Yiannopoulos,” the book publisher said in a statement.

Milo took to his Facebook account to confirm the news.
