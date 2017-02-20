Passenger's New Song Sends 'A Kindly Reminder' to Trump

Passenger just released a brand new song titled “A Kindly Reminder” and it sends a message to President Trump.

“Here is a new song that i wrote a week or so ago and after much deliberation have decided to share with you all … let me start by saying i have never felt the need to write a song like this before,” Passenger wrote on his Instagram account. “I am by no means an expert in global politics nor feel that my opinion should be any more valued than the next guy. I do feel , however, that we all have a responsibility to speak out about the things that we believe in.”

“Whatever they may be and in whatever fashion we choose. This should be a basic right for everybody. Secondly, please take this song with a pinch of salt,” he added. There is of course a message behind it but at the same time it really is meant as a bit of fun and light relief :-). I’m well aware that some of you won’t share the opinions that are voiced here and i’m by no means trying to force my way of thinking on to anyone. If however you agree with what i’m saying and want to get behind it then please share it. If enough of you do, who knows this might reach a few people and even make a small difference.”

Download the song now on iTunes and all of the proceeds will be donated to a charity working on the front lines of the refugee phenomenon by providing search and rescue services in the Mediterranean to the men, women and children fleeing persecution and violence.



Passenger | A Kindly Reminder (with lyrics)