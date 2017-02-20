Penelope Cruz Joins Lots of Stars at Burberry's LFW Show!

Penelope Cruz, Suki Waterhouse, and Naomi Campbell pose for photos while arriving for the Burberry show held during London Fashion Week on Monday (February 20) a Makers House in London, England.

Tons of stars stepped out for the event. Some of the other celebs there included actresses Rebecca Hall (with husband Morgan Spector) and Elizabeth Debicki, Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Kaya Scodelario, models Jourdan Dunn and Lily Donaldson, fashionistas Olivia Palermo and Derek Blasberg, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Suki‘s sister Immy Waterhouse, and Jude Law‘s 16-year-old daughter Iris Law.

Make sure to stay tuned for plenty of other posts from London Fashion Week over the next week!

25+ pictures inside of Penelope Cruz and others at the fashion show…