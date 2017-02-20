Priscilla Presley is Taking Care of Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Amid Divorce Drama

Top Stories
Mon, 20 February 2017 at 2:10 pm

Priscilla Presley has confirmed that she has her daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s children under her care (not protective custody) while their father – Lisa‘s ex Michael Lockwoodfaces child abuse charges.

The 71-year-old actress took Facebook to post cute pics of her granddaughters – eight-year-old twins Finley and Harper Lockwood – on Sunday (February 19).

“There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating,” Priscilla wrote along with one of the photos (below). “Let me put this to rest … the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for ‘all’ your positive support,” Priscilla captioned another pic of the twins cuddling and smiling.

Credit: Angela Weiss; Photos: Getty
