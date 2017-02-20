Rita Ora Celebrates Friend's Birthday At Matsuhisa

Rita Ora and her friend head out of Matsuhisa on Saturday night (February 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 26-year-old singer and America’s Next Top Model host helped one of her friends celebrate her birthday.

Rita‘s latest film, Fifty Shades Darker, took second place at the box office this weekend!

Earlier in the week, a video was released of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2 winner Alaska Thunderf–k recreating one of Rita‘s looks on a recent episode of ANTM. Check it out below!

Be sure to catch Rita on America’s Next Top Model every Wednesday at 10/9c on VH1.



Alaska Thunderf–k Recreates Rita Ora’s ‘ANTM’ Look