Top Stories
Mon, 20 February 2017 at 9:00 am

Ryan Lochte Helps Pregnant Girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid To Car After Night Out

Ryan Lochte Helps Pregnant Girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid To Car After Night Out

What a gentleman!!

Ryan Lochte helped his pregnant girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid into their car after a night out on Saturday (February 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The duo revealed they were expecting back in December with a cute photo of Ryan kissing Kayla‘s stomach while in the pool. Ryan then revealed in January that they were having a baby boy, and that he was hoping for a boy.

Kayla recently shared a photo on Instagram of her growing baby bump.

“Bumping along! 👦🏼💙 this little boy loves to kick! 😁,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below!

A post shared by KAYLA RAE REID (@kaylaraereid) on

Just Jared on Facebook
ryan lochte helps pregnant girlfriend to car after night out 01
ryan lochte helps pregnant girlfriend to car after night out 02
ryan lochte helps pregnant girlfriend to car after night out 03
ryan lochte helps pregnant girlfriend to car after night out 04
ryan lochte helps pregnant girlfriend to car after night out 05

Photos: INSTARimages.com
Posted to: Kayla Rae Reid, Ryan Lochte

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z party in New Orleans with her sister Solange - TMZ
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not living together - Gossip Cop
  • Vampire Diaries boss just shared tons of series finale spoilers! - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Ciara having a baby boy? - Wetpaint
  • Idris Elba takes his dog for a walk in the rain on set of his new film - Lainey Gossip
  • Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could "end" Scientology - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here