Ryan Lochte Helps Pregnant Girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid To Car After Night Out

What a gentleman!!

Ryan Lochte helped his pregnant girlfriend Kayla Rae Reid into their car after a night out on Saturday (February 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The duo revealed they were expecting back in December with a cute photo of Ryan kissing Kayla‘s stomach while in the pool. Ryan then revealed in January that they were having a baby boy, and that he was hoping for a boy.

Kayla recently shared a photo on Instagram of her growing baby bump.

“Bumping along! 👦🏼💙 this little boy loves to kick! 😁,” she captioned the photo. Check it out below!