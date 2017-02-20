Ryan Seacrest Shares Photo After Fire Erupted at His Beverly Hills Mansion

Oh no! Ryan Seacrest‘s Beverly Hills home caught on fire last night!

The 42-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Monday (February 20) to let fans know what happened.

“Fire last night at the house- thank god everyone is ok,” he captioned the pic below showing some burnt furniture and other items. “Thanks again @beverlyhillsfirefighters.”

The fire was reportedly the result of an electrical fire off the driveway, which spread to nearby trash cans, according to TMZ.

We’re glad nobody was hurt!