Tame Impala's Kevin Parker Reveals Why He Labeled Himself as a Band

If you didn’t know that Tame Impala was just one person, well, now you do! Kevin Parker is opening up to Eighty-Nine magazine about why he decided to reveal his identity.

Here is what the 31-year-old musician shared with the mag:

On only recently revealing Tame Impala is actually just him: “I guess subconsciously when I started I didn’t think it would be interesting if it was just me, and I also didn’t think there was a platform for people making music on their own. There were electronic guys that made music on their own and then there was rock music, and that was a different thing, you know? I didn’t think anyone would take notice of me if I just said ‘Hey guys, I made this song.’ I just assumed record labels wouldn’t care, people wouldn’t listen to it, and so I called it a band basically. Even the first names I came up were like “The Somethings.” We had the live band anyway, but the songs that I put on MySpace were literally just me recording myself in my room, and I would post a picture of all of us.”

On how the live band works: “Well, we’re all super best friends and I literally just give the guys the album. They all listen to it and then we all listen to it together. Then the guys all pick up what their role in the overall sound is. I don’t think we see it as like particular musical roles like lead guitarist or something. It’s like, “Who wants to play the drums? I’ll play the drums!”

